Why it isn’t always your fault when you can’t remember
By Thor Grünbaum, Associate Professor in Philosophy and Psychology, University of Copenhagen
Søren Kyllingsbæk, Professor in Cognitive Psychology at the Department of Psychology and at the Department of Computer Science, University of Copenhagen
Most of us have experienced the embarrassment of forgetting to do that important thing we promised someone we would do. Sometimes you did everything you could to remember, yet it still slipped your mind.
Our new research could hold the explanation. No matter how hard you try to remember your plans, there is always an element of luck involved.
In the morning you decide to call your old friend in the evening. During the intervening time, you also decide to buy groceries for dinner, pick up the kids from afterschool club and many other things. Psychologists…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 6, 2022