Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How great white sharks outsmarted the massive megalodon to first rule the oceans, 3 million years ago

By Nicholas Ray, Doctoral School Programmes Manager, Nottingham Trent University
When my children ask me, “What’s your favourite dinosaur?” I always respond, “A megalodon.” This is much to their disgust, as they expect the stock answer of Rexy or Dippy. But as a shark enthusiast, I may need to change my answer and say great whites (and their ancestors) after scientists have showed the two species coexisted and competed – and it would appear the great whites won.

I wasn’t being entirely honest with my kids, who rightly point…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


