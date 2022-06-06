Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fruit bats: the winged 'conservationists' reforesting parts of Africa

By Dina Dechmann, Researcher, Max Planck Institute
Mariëlle van Toor, Researcher, Linnaeus University
Straw-coloured fruit bats exist throughout most of the African continent. This large fruit bat is one of, if not the most numerous fruit-eating animal (called frugivores) in Africa. They live in colonies of thousands to millions of individuals.

Fruit bats sleep during the day, hanging upside down in the crowns of old trees, and become active at sunset when they set off in search of food – specifically nectar and fruit.

With their wingspan of up to 80cm, they are able to…The Conversation


