Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queen Elizabeth II: a reign that saw the end of the British empire in Africa

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
In the UK the Queen’s official title is: Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

There has been a lot of political and social change during her 70 years on the throne. None less than…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why it isn’t always your fault when you can’t remember
~ How great white sharks outsmarted the massive megalodon to first rule the oceans, 3 million years ago
~ COVID vaccines for children: uptake in the UK is slow – here's why parents might be hesitant
~ HIV control approaches may not work for TB: lessons from South Africa and Zambia
~ Artist Richard Mudariki’s vision for a Zimbabwean contemporary art fair
~ Somalia's election was different: why that's not necessarily a bad thing
~ Fruit bats: the winged 'conservationists' reforesting parts of Africa
~ Boris Johnson 'no-confidence' vote: what happens next
~ Why countries choose to remain neutral and what responsibilities come with it – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ ‘We’re also taking part in this war,’ says Ukraine's LGBTQ+ community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter