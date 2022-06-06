Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Dark matter: should we be so sure it exists? Here's how philosophy can help

By Antonis Antoniou, PhD candidate in Philosophy of Science, University of Bristol
It has been more than 50 years since astronomers first proposed “dark matter”, which is thought to be the most common form of matter in the universe. Despite this, we have no idea what it is – nobody has directly seen it or produced it in the lab.

So how can scientists be so sure it exists? Should they be? It turns out philosophy can help us answer these questions.

Back in the 1970s, a seminal study by astronomers Vera Rubin and Kent Ford of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


