Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2/3 of US colleges and universities lack student groups for Muslims, Jews, Hindus or Buddhists

By Jonathan S. Coley, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Oklahoma State University
Dhruba Das, PhD Candidate and Graduate Teaching Associate, Oklahoma State University
Gary John Adler Jr., Assistant Professor of Sociology, Penn State
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Most U.S. colleges and universities lack minority religious student groups for Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim students. This is according to our new peer-reviewed study about officially recognized minority religious student groups across 1,953 four-year not-for-profit colleges and universities in the United States.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


