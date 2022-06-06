2/3 of US colleges and universities lack student groups for Muslims, Jews, Hindus or Buddhists
By Jonathan S. Coley, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Oklahoma State University
Dhruba Das, PhD Candidate and Graduate Teaching Associate, Oklahoma State University
Gary John Adler Jr., Assistant Professor of Sociology, Penn State
The big idea
Most U.S. colleges and universities lack minority religious student groups for Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim students. This is according to our new peer-reviewed study about officially recognized minority religious student groups across 1,953 four-year not-for-profit colleges and universities in the United States.
- Monday, June 6, 2022