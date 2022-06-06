Inside a reintegration camp for Colombia's ex-guerrilla fighters: ‘Words of reconciliation are our only weapons now’
By Camilo Tamayo Gomez, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Huddersfield
Gavin Hart, Lecturer in Criminology, Liverpool Hope University
The outcome of Colombia’s presidential election has major implications for the survival of its historic peace deal, and the prospects of former combatants who have committed to a life without conflict
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 6, 2022