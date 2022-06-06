Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inside a reintegration camp for Colombia's ex-guerrilla fighters: ‘Words of reconciliation are our only weapons now’

By Camilo Tamayo Gomez, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Huddersfield
Gavin Hart, Lecturer in Criminology, Liverpool Hope University
Share this article
The outcome of Colombia’s presidential election has major implications for the survival of its historic peace deal, and the prospects of former combatants who have committed to a life without conflictThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Expiring Assistance Threatens Affordable Health Care in the US
~ Australia changes government as climate action takes centre stage
~ Australia has overshot three planetary boundaries based on how we use land
~ It's great Albanese is in Indonesia, but Australia needs to do a lot more to reset relations. Here are 5 ways to start
~ Why is lettuce so expensive? Costs have shot up, and won't return to where they were
~ Summit of the Americas must be a space for agreements to protect millions fleeing human rights violations
~ We're told AI neural networks 'learn' the way humans do. A neuroscientist explains why that's not the case
~ Running Up That Hill: How Stranger Things and TikTok pushed Kate Bush’s 1985 pop classic back to the top of the charts
~ Set in a 19th century Australian leper colony, Eleanor Limprecht's The Coast depicts past cruelties, but has powerful things to say about the present
~ How the art of Daniel Boyd turns over the apple cart of accepted white Australian history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter