Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expiring Assistance Threatens Affordable Health Care in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstration in support of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) outside of the US Supreme Court, November 10, 2020.  © 2020 Sipa USA via AP Unless Congress acts soon, federal subsidies that help millions of people in the United States afford private health insurance purchased through a government-operated marketplace will expire at the end of this year. Congressional leadership should heed their colleagues’ alarms and use the budget reconciliation process to extend these subsidies before it’s too late. In late 2021, nearly one-third of US households did not have enough…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


