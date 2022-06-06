Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Omoro By-Election Marred by Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The flag of Uganda. © 2018 Press Association via AP Images (Nairobi) – Ugandan security forces raided the offices of an opposition political party on the eve of the May 26, 2022, by-election in Omoro County in Northern Uganda, Human Rights Watch said today. The security forces beat party supporters and arbitrarily detained at least 13 opposition supporters that night, and on election day. The Omoro parliamentary by-election was to fill the seat previously held by Jacob Oulanyah, the parliament speaker, following his death on March 22. The Electoral Commission declared…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ We're told AI neural networks 'learn' the way humans do. A neuroscientist explains why that's not the case
~ Running Up That Hill: How Stranger Things and TikTok pushed Kate Bush’s 1985 pop classic back to the top of the charts
~ Set in a 19th century Australian leper colony, Eleanor Limprecht's The Coast depicts past cruelties, but has powerful things to say about the present
~ How the art of Daniel Boyd turns over the apple cart of accepted white Australian history
~ Marcos junior is the latest beneficiary of 'bloodlines' in Southeast Asian politics
~ Summit of the Americas must be a space for agreements to protect millions fleeing human rights violations
~ Mexico: Asylum Seekers Face Abuses at Southern Border
~ Our new environment super-department sounds great in theory. But one department for two ministers is risky
~ When is a condition 'chronic' and when is it a 'disability'? The definition can determine the support you get
~ A century-old double standard: like Labor leaders before him, Albanese is being told he can't manage money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter