You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis. Here's what's changed
By Mike Armour, Senior research fellow in reproductive health, Western Sydney University
Cecilia Ng, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Clinical Trials Network Manager, UNSW Sydney
Mathew Leonardi, Gynaecological Surgeon and Sonologist, McMaster University; Adjunct Lecturer, University of Adelaide, University of Sydney
By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia.
It’s caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
Symptoms include severe period pain, pain below the belly button when not menstruating, fatigue, digestive problems (often mistaken for irritable bowel syndrome),…
- Sunday, June 5, 2022