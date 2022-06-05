Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We still need a vaccine patent waiver, but not the one on offer at the World Trade Organization meeting

By Ronald Labonte, Professor and Distinguished Research Chair, Globalization and Health Equity, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Waiving patent rights on COVID-19 vaccines and drugs is still crucial to ensure access globally, but the waiver on the table at the June World Trade Organization meeting doesn’t do the job.The Conversation


