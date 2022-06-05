Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Sweeping Legal ’Reforms’ Deepen Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image UAE flag with Dubai skyline © 2019 Getty Images (Beirut) – Wide-ranging legal changes introduced by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in late 2021 fail to address the longstanding and systematic restrictions on citizens’ and residents’ civil and political rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The new laws maintain previous provisions and include new ones that pose grave threats to fundamental human rights. As reported by the state news agency WAM in November, the legal changes include amendments to over 40 laws including on crime and punishment, cybercrimes, and drugs,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The award-winning African documentary project that goes inside the lives of migrants
~ COVID left South African pupils far behind in maths and language skills
~ Nigeria has just hiked interest rates: why it's the wrong recipe for curbing inflation
~ Hong Kong: Tiananmen anniversary arrests an insult to memory of victims
~ The Gezi protests were led by riffraff and sluts, according to president Erdoğan
~ Bed bugs' biggest impact may be on mental health after an infestation of these bloodsucking parasites
~ How Indian American spelling bee dominance may fuel educational inequities
~ A root cause of flooding in Accra: developers clogging up the city's wetlands
~ Top UN Official Should Focus on Rights in Central Asia
~ Sri Lanka: ‘We want the power of equality, justice and love — not love for power’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter