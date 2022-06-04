Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Tiananmen anniversary arrests an insult to memory of victims

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrests of at least two people and around a dozen people being taken away in the last two days for attempting to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director Hana Young said: "The use of spurious charges of 'sedition' and 'unauthorized assembly' to arrest people attempting to


© Amnesty International -


