Human Rights Observatory

The Gezi protests were led by riffraff and sluts, according to president Erdoğan

By Arzu Geybullayeva
On the ninth anniversary of Gezi Park protest, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slamed the protest and its participants, calling them corrupt, rotten, and sluts.


