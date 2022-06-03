Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian government attempts to pass necessary but unpopular labor reforms under martial law

By Roman Shemakov
A labor reform bill currently going through Ukraine's parliament would remove many of the protections guaranteed to workers on paper. Some say they are long needed reforms; others spot opportunism.


