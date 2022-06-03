Emergency departments are clogged and patients are waiting for hours or giving up. What's going on?
By Robyn Clay-Williams, Associate Professor, Macquarie University
Henry Cutler, Professor and Director, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
Adding more beds won’t fix emergency department pressures. Neither will one-size-fits-all processes. But improving patient flow and addressing staff shortages might.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 2nd 2022