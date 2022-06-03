Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia finally has a dedicated minister for cyber security. Here's why her job is so important

By Ivano Bongiovanni, Lecturer in Information Security, Governance and Leadership / Design Thinking, The University of Queensland
Between growing scam and hack incidents, global cyber warfare threats, and the increasing connectivity of our systems – keeping Australia’s cyber defences up is of the utmost importance.The Conversation


