Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario election: Doug Ford's victory shows he's not the polarizing figure he once was

By Jonathan Malloy, Professor of Political Science, Carleton University
Doug Ford and his party have successively portrayed themselves as competent managers adapting to the needs of Ontario in 2022. Whether their policy record actually holds up is a different story.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


