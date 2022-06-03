Tolerance.ca
What does China want in the Pacific? Diplomatic allies and strategic footholds

By Denghua Zhang, Research fellow, Australian National University
By the time Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s ten-day tour of the Pacific is over in early June, he will have met with leaders from all ten Pacific island countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

This tour is the second of its kind since 2006 (his predecessor Li Zhaoxing visited the region that year). It follows a meeting of Pacific foreign ministers with China last year.

But what does China want from the region and why is it showing such strong…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


