Human Rights Observatory

Has lowering the drinking age caused more crime? Despite ongoing concern, the evidence isn’t clear cut

By Alexander Plum, Senior Research Fellow in Applied Labour Economics, Auckland University of Technology
Christopher Erwin, Auckland University of Technology
Kabir Dasgupta, Senior Research Fellow, Auckland University of Technology
When the drinking age was lowered to 18 In 1999, critics warned it would cause an increase in alcohol-fuelled crime. But as changing the age limit is debated again, the evidence is mixed.The Conversation


