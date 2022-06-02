Tolerance.ca
Ukraine recap: bogged down in the bloody Donbas region

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
It’s now over 14 weeks since Vladimir Putin sent Russia’s military machine into Ukraine expecting a relatively easy victory. It’s fair to say that the “special military operation” is not panning out the way the Russian president or his planners had envisaged.

The main focus of the fighting continues to be in the Donbas region in the country’s east, where Russian territorial gains are being met with a terrible butcher’s bill on both sides. Portsmouth University’s military strategist, Frank Ledgwidge, says Russia has lost…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


