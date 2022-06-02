Teachers' stress isn't just an individual thing – it's about their schools too
By Rebecca J. Collie, Scientia Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Caroline F. Mansfield, Executive Dean, Faculty of Education, Philosophy and Theology, University of Notre Dame Australia
High-stress schools undermine teachers’ commitment and risk losing even more from the profession at a time of growing staff shortages. But schools can take steps to reduce the causes of stress.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 2nd 2022