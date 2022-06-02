This Australian grasshopper gave up sex 250,000 years ago and it's doing fine
By Michael Kearney, Associate Professor in Ecophysiology and Evolutionary Biology, The University of Melbourne
Ary Hoffmann, Professor, School of BioSciences and Bio21 Institute, The University of Melbourne
Few animals have babies without sex, so biologists assumed asexual reproduction must have evolutionary drawbacks. But a self-cloning Australian grasshopper shows things might be more complicated.
- Thursday, June 2nd 2022