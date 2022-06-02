Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should we protect nature for its own sake? For its economic value? Because it makes us happy? Yes

By Bradley J. Cardinale, Department Head, Ecosystem Science and Management, Penn State
With the world losing species at an alarming rate, a conservation biologist explains how ideas about protecting biodiversity have evolved over the past 40 years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


