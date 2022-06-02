Tolerance.ca
People will continue to die of rabies if Kenya doesn't educate healthcare workers

By Veronicah Mbaire Chuchu, PhD Candidate, Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Nairobi
Mutono Nyamai, PhD candidate, University of Nairobi
Philip Kitala, Associate Professor, Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Nairobi
Thumbi Mwangi, Associate professor, Washington State University
Rabies – a viral disease spread through an animal bite – has had an effective vaccine for more than a century. Yet people continue to die from it. Rabies kills nearly every known person that shows clinical signs of it, making it arguably one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

Africa accounts for 36.4% of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


