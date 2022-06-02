Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central Asia celebrates Victory Day amid Russian pressure

By Zhar Zardykhan
Share this article
In Putin's Russia, the victory over Nazi Germany became instrumental in legitimizing the regime, suppressing political dissent, and pursuing an aggressive foreign policy, including the war in Ukraine.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Journalists in Turkey could face three years in prison for disseminating ‘false information’ online
~ African Champions League at a crossroads after bitter Wydad vs Ahly final
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese government mugged by gas crisis as it faces challenge of managing expectations
~ Decolonizing data to tackle digital authoritarianism
~ National reconciliation centre to help lead national systemic change
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Burke advocates on wages and arts
~ Online abuse against women is rife, but some women suffer more – and we need to step up for them
~ Why did gas prices go from $10 a gigajoule to $800 a gigajoule? An expert on the energy crisis engulfing Australia
~ 4 reasons our gas and electricity prices are suddenly sky-high
~ Should Australia introduce menstrual leave? Yes, but we need other period-friendly policies as well
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter