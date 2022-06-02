Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National reconciliation centre to help lead national systemic change

By Andrew Gunstone, Executive Director Reconciliation Strategy and Leadership, and Professor Indigenous Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Andrew Peters, Lecturer in Indigenous Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Emma Gavin, Academic Director and Senior Lecturer Indigenous Teaching and Learning, Moonadni Toomabdool Centre, National Centre for Reconciliation Practice, Swinburne University of Technology
Sadie Heckenberg, Academic Director (Indigenous Research); Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior Research Fellow, Swinburne University of Technology
Wendy Hermeston, Indigenous Research Fellow, National Centre for Reconciliation Practice, Swinburne University of Technology
The launch of the National Centre for Reconciliation Practice brings the question; what are reconciliation action plans, and do they work?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


