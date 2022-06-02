Tolerance.ca
Will things be better for LGBTIQ+ people under Labor? Here's what the new government has promised

By Paula Gerber, Professor of Human Rights Law, Monash University
Australia under Scott Morrison didn’t feel like a very safe place for LGBTIQ+ people.

So will this change under the new Albanese government? The answer appears to be a resounding “yes”.

Let’s examine Labor’s election promises on policies affecting the LGBTIQ+ community.

Read complete article

