Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: No Justice 33 Years after Tiananmen Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image This composite image shows the "Goddess of Democracy" statue at the Chinese University of Hong Kong; and the site after the statue was removed on December 24, 2021. © 2021 Daniel Suen and Bertha Wang/AFP/Getty Images (New York) – Chinese authorities have over the past year stepped up the harassment and persecution of activists for commemorating the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, Human Rights Watch said today. The Chinese government should acknowledge and take responsibility for the mass killing of pro-democracy demonstrators. Over the past year, Hong Kong authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Here's a scheme Labor should ditch in its bid to boost productivity. It's the 'patent box'
~ Catcalls, homophobia and racism: we studied why people (and especially men) engage in street harassment
~ Why do I need to pee more in the cold?
~ TikTok is more than just a frivolous app for lip-syncing and dancing – Podcast
~ Will the bicycle help us address pressing social issues?
~ Decisive people don't make better decisions – new research
~ As the UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, why will so many Americans also be cheering her on?
~ What is Québec's Bill 32 on academic freedom, and why does it matter?
~ Inhaled vaccine for COVID-19: The pandemic accelerated decades of research leading to jab-free vaccine now in human testing
~ To prevent disasters like Lac-Mégantic, private interests cannot be allowed to affect regulations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter