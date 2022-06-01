Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decisive people don't make better decisions – new research

By Wojciech Zajkowski, Research scientist in Psychology, Cardiff University
I’ve always been an indecisive person. What to wear, which menu item to pick, when to do house chores; always thinking through scenarios, before committing to even the most trivial of choices.

If this sounds like you, you’re certainly not unusual: many people struggle with these issues. Our new research may not be able to help you choose which restaurant to go to, but it might reassure you. Decisive people may be more confident in the choices they make but they are no better at making…The Conversation


