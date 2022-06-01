Tolerance.ca
Tired of hearing men talk to men about music? This Woman's Work changes the narrative brilliantly

By Simmone Howell, Graduate researcher, English & Creative Writing, La Trobe University
Historically, men have done most of the talking and writing about music. A new collection of essays, taking its title from a Kate Bush song, invites women writers to reflect on female musical muses.The Conversation


