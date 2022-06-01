Kenya's push for affordable housing is creating opportunities despite barriers
By Raphael M. Kieti, Real Estate Lecturer, University of Nairobi
Robert W. Rukwaro, Professor in the Department of Architecture & Building Science, University of Nairobi
Washington H.A. Olima, Professor of Land Taxation, Urban Economics and Property Valuation, University of Nairobi
In Kenya, the right to housing is embedded in the constitution, which provides that “Every person has the right to accessible and adequate housing, and to reasonable standards of sanitation.”
At the start of his second term in 2018, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta launched an affordable housing programme as one of the big…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 1st 2022