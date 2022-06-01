Enforcing competition would ease food price hikes in east and southern Africa
By Grace Nsomba, Researcher at Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Simon Roberts, Professor of Economics and Lead Researcher, Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, UJ, University of Johannesburg
Small and medium-scale farmers and agri-businesses in east and southern Africa are getting a raw deal. To succeed they need fair and integrated regional markets. Research by the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development has highlighted the need for better integration of regional economies as a step towards food security in the region.
Powerful commercial interests, high transport costs and poor access to facilities such as for storage mean that small and medium-scale farmers are often not getting fair prices…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 1st 2022