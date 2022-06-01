Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines for children under five: what parents need to know

By Tara Hurst, Lecturer, Biomedical Science, Birmingham City University
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine became available for children aged five to 11 in the UK in April 2022. Those aged 12 and up had already been eligible since 2021.

But if you have a child aged under five, you might be wondering, when will they be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Children under five represent the only age group yet to have a COVID-19 vaccine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


