Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Elizabethan law once protected the poor from the high cost of living – and led to unrivalled economic prosperity

By Simon Szreter, Professor of History and Public Policy, University of Cambridge
In the closing years of Elizabeth I’s reign, England saw the emergence of arguably the world’s first effective welfare state. Laws were established which successfully protected people from rises in food prices.

More than 400 years later, in the closing years of Elizabeth II’s reign, the UK once again faces perilous spikes in living costs. Perhaps today’s government could learn something from its legislative ancestors.

Until the end of the 16th century, it was a given throughout medieval Europe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


