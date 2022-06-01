Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NFTs: how top brands like Nike and Prada are using them – and what could go wrong

By Achilleas Boukis, Associate professor, University of Birmingham
Luxury fashion house Prada has a scheme for customers who want something even more exclusive than its usual range of clothing and accessories. Each month, on a first-come first-served basis, the Time Capsule Collection offers ultra-limited editions of Prada products. They’re only on sale for 24 hours, with purchases delivered straight to customers’ doors.

For the new June edition, there’s an extra twist. Those who buy one of only 100 black and white button-down shirts by…The Conversation


