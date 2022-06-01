Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Guns in the US: why the NRA is so successful at preventing reform

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
In the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers, Democrats in the US – led by the president, Joe Biden – have once again called for stricter national gun laws. Yet many experts believe prospects for reform remain bleak, a reality attributed to the…The Conversation


