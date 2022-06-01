What are digital twins? A pair of computer modeling experts explain
By Amlan Ganguly, Associate Professor of Computer Engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology
Nalini Venkatasubramanian, Professor of Computer Science, University of California, Irvine
A digital twin is to a computer model as live video is to a still photo. These virtual replicas can be used to understand and make predictions about a wide range of complex systems, including people.
© The Conversation
