Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Quad: US efforts to counter China's influence in Asia mark a new era of micro alliances

By Ed Griffith, Deputy Head, School of Humanities, Language & Global Studies, University of Central Lancashire
Moises de Souza, Course Leader International Relations BA Programme, University of Central Lancashire
US president Joe Biden recently visited Asia in an effort to strengthen relationships in the region, most notably meeting with leaders of the “Quad” alliance of America, Japan, India and Australia. This group of like-minded states represents a 21st-century diplomatic mechanism which is growing in importance in lieu of an Asian…The Conversation


