Human Rights Observatory

Five lesbian expressions from the 19th century to remember when watching Gentleman Jack

By Mette Hildeman Sjölin, Senior lecturer in English, Lund University
Based on the writings of English diarist Anne Lister(1791-1840), Sally Wainwright’s immensely popular BBC television series Gentleman Jack has returned for a second season. In comparison to the first, the new episodes rely more heavily on the language of the diaries.

Lister lived at a time when women were not supposed to talk about sex at all. Nevertheless, in her diaries, she recorded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


