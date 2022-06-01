Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we're searching England for new dialects

By Fiona Douglas, Associate Professor in English Language, University of Leeds
Share this article
Dialects can unlock secrets of history, culture, class and movements of people. An expert explains what they are and why they matter.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tribute to renowned South African economist Francis Wilson
~ National income is climbing, but the share going to wages is shrinking: 6 graphs that explain the economy
~ Iran: UK government must investigate Iranian officials who held Nazanin-Zaghari Ratcliffe hostage
~ The history of music in Lagos, Nigeria: 1980s to the 2000s
~ Australia has more women in cabinet than ever before: what difference will diversity make?
~ Execution-Style Killings Emblematic of Impunity by South Sudan Army
~ Attacks on Education Increased Worldwide During Pandemic
~ Chinese nationalists scapegoat feminists and LGBTQ+ people for the declining birth rate
~ With diesel $2 a litre and a new leader, the Nationals could pivot on climate to focus on energy independence
~ Word from The Hill: Albanese's ministry mixes stability and surprise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter