Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has more women in cabinet than ever before: what difference will diversity make?

By Louise Chappell, Scientia Professor, UNSW Sydney
Claire Annesley, Dean, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
For many years Australians cabinets lagged behind the rest of the world on gender equality. Now women make up almost half of cabinet and hold a string of key portfolios.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The history of music in Lagos, Nigeria: 1980s to the 2000s
~ Execution-Style Killings Emblematic of Impunity by South Sudan Army
~ Attacks on Education Increased Worldwide During Pandemic
~ Chinese nationalists scapegoat feminists and LGBTQ+ people for the declining birth rate
~ With diesel $2 a litre and a new leader, the Nationals could pivot on climate to focus on energy independence
~ Word from The Hill: Albanese's ministry mixes stability and surprise
~ Should you feed child guests dinner? What #Swedengate tells us about food culture and social expectations
~ I’m getting older, how can I prevent falls?
~ Keep Pressure on Sudan’s Coup Leaders
~ In the animal kingdom, mating calls and pheromones can attract a mate – or a canny predator
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter