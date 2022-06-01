Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keep Pressure on Sudan’s Coup Leaders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pro-democracy protesters flash the victory sign as they take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials, in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ashraf Idris On May 29, Sudan’s military leaders announced they were lifting a state of emergency imposed seven months ago that has been used as cover for a relentless attack on the country’s tenacious protest movement and to further entrench impunity for security force crimes. Authorities have also released at least 100 detainees who were held in connection to the protests, according to lawyers.…


© Human Rights Watch -


