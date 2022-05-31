Meet the world's largest plant: a single seagrass clone stretching 180 km in Western Australia's Shark Bay
By Elizabeth Sinclair, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Gary Kendrick, Winthrop Professor, Oceans Institute, The University of Western Australia
Jane Edgeloe, PhD candidate (Marine Biology), The University of Western Australia
Martin Breed, Senior Lecturer in Biology, Flinders University
A single seagrass plant in Shark Bay is around 4,500 years old, covers 200 square kilometres of seabed, and thrives in harsh conditions.
