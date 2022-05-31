Ukraine diaries: our ethnographic correspondent documents the war
By Romain Huët, Maitre de conférences en sciences de la communication, Chercheur au PREFICS (Plurilinguismes, Représentations, Expressions Francophones, Information, Communication, Sociolinguistique), Université Rennes 2
In this series, The Conversation France sends out an ethnographic correspondent to document the war in Ukraine. Here, Romain Huët reflects on what the conflict means for ordinary people and prepares to cross the Ukrainian border.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 31, 2022