Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Resurgent COVID-19, flu and other viruses are pushing New Zealand's health system to the limit – and now winter is coming

By Matthew Hobbs, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Co-Director of the GeoHealth Laboratory, University of Canterbury
Alex Kazemi, Intensive Care specialist, turned Masters of Public Health, University of Auckland
Lukas Marek, Researcher and lecturer in Spatial Data Science, University of Canterbury
The last time New Zealanders even had a flu season was in 2019. The flu, along with COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, is expected to hit hard this winter.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


