Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Military onslaught in eastern states amounts to collective punishment

By Amnesty International
Post-coup military assault in Kayin and Kayah States includes war crimes and likely crimes against humanity More than 150,000 displaced, with entire villages emptied and burned Amnesty International interviewed almost 100 people and visited border area Myanmar’s military has been systematically committing widespread atrocities in recent months, including unlawfully killing, arbitrarily detaining and forcibly displacing […] The post Myanmar: Military onslaught in eastern states amounts to collective punishment appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


More
