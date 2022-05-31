Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

After Ontario's COVID-19 school closures, a responsive recovery plan is critical

By Paul W Bennett, Adjunct Professor of Education, Saint Mary’s University
Ontario’s incoming government after the election will have its work cut out for it in restoring the public’s faith after extensive school closures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


