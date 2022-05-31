Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: LGBT Asylum Seekers in Danger at the Border

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image At a rally in Tijuana, Mexico, people hold placards reading "Stand for Asylum" and "Stop Title 42 Now." The US policy often called “Title 42” allows border agents to expel people summarily to Mexico or their countries of origin with no opportunity to apply for asylum. © 2022 Aimee Melo/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Ciudad Juárez) – Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people and other asylum seekers fleeing persecution in their home countries experience abusive and dangerous conditions in Mexico when not allowed to cross the border to seek asylum, Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Spreading misinformation about Kosovo was once again used as part of election strategy in Serbia
~ Stolpersteine: UK joins the world's largest Holocaust memorial
~ The folly of the work-life balance
~ 3 ways Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is affecting the former Soviet region
~ Calls for ‘ethical oil’ are pushing Canada to become a petro-state
~ After Ontario's COVID-19 school closures, a responsive recovery plan is critical
~ Weight loss advice from GPs really can help people slim down and stay that way – new research
~ Why the Apple and Google app store monopoly could soon be over
~ Four reasons the UK Conservative Party should be worried about Australia's recent election result
~ Platinum jubilee: how Britain's children captured the Queen's coronation in scrapbooks 70 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter