Gas prices: as cooking fuels become more expensive, people are turning to dirtier alternatives
By Tash Perros, PhD Candidate in Engineering, UCL
Matthew Shupler, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Environmental Public Health, University of Liverpool
One consequence of the meteoric rise in the price of fossil gas has been that cooking meals is now much more expensive. In the UK, food bank users declined potatoes as they couldn’t afford to boil them. In Germany, increased heating and petrol costs have even forced some food banks to suspend their services.
In low and middle-income countries,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 31, 2022