Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gas prices: as cooking fuels become more expensive, people are turning to dirtier alternatives

By Tash Perros, PhD Candidate in Engineering, UCL
Matthew Shupler, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Environmental Public Health, University of Liverpool
One consequence of the meteoric rise in the price of fossil gas has been that cooking meals is now much more expensive. In the UK, food bank users declined potatoes as they couldn’t afford to boil them. In Germany, increased heating and petrol costs have even forced some food banks to suspend their services.

In low and middle-income countries,…The Conversation


